REP UKPONG-UDO’S HEALTH INITIATIVE: MORE FAMILIES REAP BENEFITS

The “Macaire Mother and Child Care Programme” established by the member representing Ikono/Ini Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon. (Obong) Emmanuel Ukpong-udo, to help alleviate problems related to infant and maternal health in the constituency, continues to yield results as five women smiled home with bumper packages on Monday 3rd February.

Over 60 women have so far benefited from the antenatal welfare package with 17 successful deliveries recorded, one of which was a set of twins born to the family of Mr/Mrs Godwin Edet from Ukwok in Ini LGA who attended the antenatal sessions at the prompting of the programme.

Mother of the twins, Mrs Maria Godwin Edet speaking on behalf of the other new mothers, lauded the federal lawmaker for coming to their aid by taking care of their expenses throughout their stay in the hospital, offsetting their bills and giving them cash gifts to carter for the new born babies.

In the same vein, a highly-elated Mr Godwin Edet, father of the twins, appreciated Rep Ukpong-udo, for reaching out to women and children across the constituency, describing him as a “game changer sent by God to redefine governance and representation in the constituency.” He prayed God to continually give him the grace to do more for his people, while urging the member not to relent in offering succour to more of his needy constituents.

“From my base in Abuja, I’ve learnt of the many good deeds of our Reps member. Tales of his philanthropy have spread far and wide but today my family is a beneficiary. I therefore pray the good Lord continue to strengthen him to do more” he said.

High point of the event was the presentation of take-home packages to the families by the Personal Assistant to the Member on Community health Services, Miss Theresa Nde, on behalf of the member.

Click any of the icons below to share this post!

Tweet

WhatsApp

Email

Print

