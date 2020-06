Dear General @MBuhari,

You always express “Shock” at Nigeria’s challenges. Nigeria does not need a SHOCK ABSORBER! We need a leader that can address these challenges. You job is to solve problems, not to express shock. You need my book #StartSolvingProblems

BuhariTormentor

Sponsored Video: MUST WATCH! Thanks for watching!

Click any of the icons below to share this post!

Tweet

WhatsApp

Email