Reno Omokri Tells Men What To Do When Given Expensive Bride Price

Popular Nigerian author and former presidential aide, Reno Omokri has advised young men on what to do when bride’s family gives them expensive marriage list.

His advice follows a recent report of a lady who made headlines after she revealed that her husband has vowed never to help her family because they gave him a marriage list worth over N580k.

Omokri while advising men, said if they are given expensive bride price, they should go to the nearest marriage registry and marry inexpensively.

“If she refuses, perhaps she is not the one”, he advised.

He took to Twitter and wrote:

“If you want to marry and the girl’s family give you a long list of things to provide before you can marry, just go to the nearest marriage registry and marry inexpensively. If she refuses, perhaps she is not the one. Marry according to your pocket”