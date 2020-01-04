Reno Omokri Summarised His 2019

My year in summary: Last year, I authored the book, Leah Sharibu: The Girl Boko Haram Left Behind, and donated all the royalties to Leah’s mother.

I went to 36 countries in the past 14 months while advancing the cause of #FreeLeahSharibu, including Israel, Palestine, Jordan, Dubai, UK, US, Turks and Caicos, France, Italy, The Vatican, Greece, Spain, Switzerland, Portugal, Iceland, Sweden, Denmark, Holland, Nepal, Qatar, Austria, Slovakia, Hungary, Estonia, Finland, Poland, Thailand, Cambodia, Singapore, Norway, Ethiopia, Bahamas, St. Maarten, US Virgin Islands, Antigua, Egypt.

I have not taken a dime from any institution, nation or foundation. I have funded this labour of love from my personal purse to ensure that the world does not forget Leah! (If any institution, foundation, or nation has given me money, please speak up now or forever remain silent).

The quest took me to the highest peak of planet Earth, Mount Everest, (my certificate of visitation is the photo on the top left corner), and to one of the oldest monuments in the world, The pyramids of Giza, were the photo at the bottom right was taken.

To God be the glory, I was named the Humanitarian of the Year 2019, in Hollywood on November 2, 2019 (photo on the top right), and I went to Jerusalem’s Wailing Wall to pray (the photo at the bottom left hand corner). Despite all these, my year has been unfulfilled, because Leah remains in captivity.

I am hopeful that in 2020, Leah Sharibu will be free, in Christ’s name. Can you help me say amen?

Share on: WhatsApp

Please follow and like us: 0

Got gist? Call us on 08066255832 Share



Tweet



WhatsApp

Email





Like this: Like Loading...