Remembrance Day: Empowerment programme underway for widows of fallen heroes -Sanwo-Olu

By Oziegbe Okoeki

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Wednesday said the state government will package a special empowerment programme for widows of fallen heroes in the state as a way of support.

The Governor stated this while speaking with correspondents after laying wreath in commemoration of the Armed Forces Remembrance Day at Remembrance Arcade, TBS, Lagos.

The Governor led other dignitaries to lay wreaths after inspecting guard of honour to commemorate the event.

Sanwo-Olu said the ministry of Home Affairs was in charge of the widows’ programme but promising that “We will focus on the widows of our fallen heroes.

“In our next programme, we will deliberately look for the widows of our fallen heroes and give them empowerment so they can begin to fend for their families and themselves.

“Speakjng specifically about Nigerian Legion, we have almost two thousand of them and we will continue to support them,” he said.

The Governor said, “I ‘m happy we witness this year’s armed forces remembrance day. It is the grand finale, we started it about six weeks ago. It is something we will continue to do and give honour to our fallen heroes.

“As you can see prayers were offered and laying of wreaths which were witnessed by a detachment of all the security formations in the state.

“You also saw a widow who represented the wives of the fallen heroes. It is a clarion call to men who are serving. As regard Lagos state, we certainly cannot begin to blow our trumpet. We are a friendly security government.

“We will continue to collaborate, we will not discriminate and we appreciate every effort of all the divisions,” Sanwo-Olu said.

Share on: WhatsApp

Got gist? Call us on 08066255832 Share



Tweet



WhatsApp

Email





Like Loading...