Remembering our fallen heroes

In a week-long activities to mark the Armed Forces Remembrance Day, the fallen heroes are being remembered across the country. The Day will climax with a wreath-laying ceremony tomorrow, write ROSEMARY NWISI and BASSEY ANTHONY

Aircraftman Mukhtar Ibrahim was buried on Friday in accordance with Islamic rites. Ibrahim died when bandits laid ambush to troops in Birnin Gwari. Some sustained varying degrees of injury.

“The Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, on behalf all officers, airmen, airwomen and civilian staff of the NAF, commiserates with the family of the fallen hero and prays that the Almighty grants his soul peaceful repose.

The CAS has urged all NAF personnel to remain resolute and continue to work assiduously, in synergy with sister Services and other security agencies, to rid the Northwest of all criminal elements,” the Air Force said in a statement.

Ibrahim has joined the list of fallen heroes Nigeria sets aside the month of January to remember.

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Gen. Gabriel Olonisakin organised a project tagged: ” Tribute To Our Troops, The Unsung Heroes Concert” at the Theater Command Headquarters of Operation Lafiyà Dole, Maimalari Cantonment, Maiduguri, Borno State last Saturday.

Gen. Olanisakin was represented by the leader of the delegation from the Defence Headquarters Abuja, Rear Admiral Nuhu .G. Bala

Delivering the CDS message Admiral Bala said: “The Defence Headquarters under the leadership of the Chief of Defence Staff, General Anatomía Gabriel Olanisakin, initiated the Project “Tribute To Our Troops, The Unsung Heroes Concert”, with the maiden edition scheduled to hold on 11th January 2020.

The aim of the concert is to enhance public confidence and trust in the military through musical concert, corporate social responsibility and a visit to the troops at the theater by selected entertainment stars.

“This measure will encourage all Nigerians to celebrate our Armed Forces in general and remember our veterans/fallen heroes and their families in particular by honouring their service to our nation so that those at the front lines will feel appreciated and therefore, be invigorated and stay committed to the service of our fatherland,” Gen. Olanisakin said.

He said in the past 10 years, the country’s Armed Forces have been confronting insurgency, terrorism and kidnapping. “These efforts of our gallant troops have resulted in some of them paying the ultimate price, thereby leaving behind widows/widowers and orphaned children. Unfortunately, these sacrifices have remained largely unnoticed and they have remained unsung,” he said.

Artistes, such as Vettro, Daddy Shokey and Cptrl. Madugu, performed at the event. Deputy Chief of Staff, Operation Lafiyà Dole, Colonel A. O Odubiyi urged the troops to be more courageous and prayed for the repose of the fallen heroes.

In Rivers State on Sunday, Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike held an inter-denominational service to mark the 2020 Armed Forces Remembrance Day at Saint Peter’s Anglican Church, Rumuepirikom. He praised the Armed Forces for the roles they have played in preserving the unity of the country. “But for them, kidnappers, cultists, insurgents and armed robbers would have taken over the country,” he said.

Wike called for the institution of a reward system to encourage soldiers put in their best for the country.

In a sermon, Venerable Samuel Chimele called on soldiers to be professional in the discharge of their duties to the nation. “As we remember our fallen heroes, be professional. There are temptations to the military to be unprofessional, but strive to be professional,” he said.

He added that the military should focus on providing security and defending the nation’s territorial integrity.

In the sermon titled: “Faithfulness in Service: The Hallmark of a True Soldier”, Venerable Samuel warned soldiers against the ruthless use of power against national interest.

The congregation said prayers for the fallen heroes and God’s blessing upon their families.

In Akwa Ibom State, the state government promised to provide financial empowerment to widows of departed soldiers.

Governor Udom Emmanuel, who was represented by his Deputy, Mosses Ekpo, spoke at a Juma’at service, which held at Central Mosque, Nigeria Army Barracks, Ibagwa Akwa Ibom State, promised to conduct more housing rehabilitation programme in the barracks as well as provide a safe water supply.

“Through the Ministry of Agriculture and Women Affairs, which supervises the affairs of the Nigerian Legion, government is intervening to bring succor to widows of our departed heroes in the form of financial empowerment disbursed through Cooperative Societies.

“As at the end of last year, government completed the renovation of 84 number one-bedroom flats in the first phase of our housing rehabilitation programme for Corporals and the other ranks. The second phase of this project with the same number of flats is currently underway.

“Still within the barracks, the state government is involved in a water works involving both rehabilitation and reticulation. At the end of the project, there will be provision for two surface tanks of one million litres each, amounting to two million litre in capacity; one overhead tank of 820,000 litre capacity is also envisage,” he stated.

Also on Sunday, the governor admonished Christians to seek God for peace and unity in the country, urging them to provide financial support to the widows and other veteran soldiers. He added that they should cooperate with security agencies to weed out crimes in the state.

The governor donated three million naira to retired soldiers in the state. He also donated at the Emblem Launch to mark this year’s Armed Forces Remembrance Day.

He also expressed gratitude to veteran soldiers, both dead and living, for defending the country.

“Today is the day to honour our men and women who paid the supreme price to safe this country It is the time for us as a people to support the families of passed heroes which they left behind.

“Today should be a morale booster in making sure we fight insurgents to continue to make peace reign in our country.

“The state government is working to provide succour to the veterans and their families,” the Governor said, commending the Legion for continuing to care for the welfare of veterans.

According to him, the security agencies in the state would continue to receive necessary support to enable them perform maximally in making the state peaceful.

Commissioner for Women Affairs and Agriculture, Dr Glory Edet praised the state government for its support to veteran soldiers, stressing that it was through their sacrifices that the country witnessed peace.

The event, the commissioner said, was organised to “provide individuals, corporate bodies and Nigerians the opportunity to render financial and material assistance to families of “our Fallen Heroes and veterans who survived various military operations, including those maimed or permanently incapacitated”.

In Ondo, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu appealed to Nigerians to give financial support and empathy to families, widows and dependants of the fallen heroes.

Akeredolu spoke during the church service to celebrate this year’s edition of the Armed Forces Remembrance Day at Christ Apostolic Church, District Headquarters Oke-Isegun, Akure, Ondo State capital.

Akeredolu, who was represented by his deputy, Agboola Ajayi, said the support became necessary because of the ultimate sacrifice of the fallen heroes to keep the country together.

“The current counter-terrorism operation by the Nigerian Armed Forces has claimed lives of some of our finest officers and men. The selfless service of these people has ensured national cohesion and global peace.

“If we remember our brothers and sisters that fell victim of terrorism and insurgency, we would then appreciate the sacrifice made by officers and men of our armed forces.

“The officers and men of our armed forces and indeed, our country, Nigeria needs our prayer. We need to pray that God will grant them victory against the enemies of our dear nation,” he said.

His Oyo State counterpart, Seyi Makinde, at a church service to honour the fallen heroes in Ibadan the state capital, said: “I want to appreciate the officers and men of the Nigerian Armed Forces because you have done well for this country.

Your colleagues made supreme sacrifice for the unity of this country and for peace of the world because we have a record of members of the armed forces that actually fought in the World War. So, they contributed to peace in the world. We know you have taken a lot of risk on behalf of all of us and we just want to say thank you.”

Governor Dapo Abiodun also held a special church service to mark the 2020 Armed Forces Remembrance Day at the Cathedral Church of St. Peters, Ake, Abeokuta, where he enjoined people not to wait until the next Remembrance Day to support wives and families of fallen soldiers.

Share on: WhatsApp

Got gist? Call us on 08066255832 Share



Tweet



WhatsApp

Email





Like Loading...