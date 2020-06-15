Rema – “Trap Freestyle”

Rema comes through with a brand new smashing trap freestyle, this is even hotter than his previous deliveries.

Jonzing World/Mavin’s Golden Boy- Rema hits Social media yet again with a blazing freestyle. And as usual he got everyone talking on social. The new freestyle entry comes in the Trap genre. Rema boost about killing the game and the things that gat him loosing his mind. He shares what surprises him most is the fact that the Jealousy he is getting now comes from those he sees as Idol.

On this hot freestyle he further shared why he choose not to stay on social media (speaking about many fake life & Clout) and how cherish to stay alive and healthy. Rema also aired his voice about Rape in the society and Nigeria’s Bad governance.

This freestyle right here is a must listen… Rema keeps growing day in day out, turning into a Huge Force… He is the Future and face of Trap in Nigeria

