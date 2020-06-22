Rema Speaks On Why He Prefers Burna Boy To Naira Marley & Wizkid

Nigerian singer, Rema has revealed why he prefers Burna Boy over Wizkid and Naira Marley.

The singer made this known via an interview with by Media Platform, VICE on their Noisey’s “Questionaire of Life”.During the chat, he was asked different questions about his preferences. The “Beamer” was asked to pick between Nas, Lil Nas, and XXXTentancion to which Rema picked XXXTentancion.

Rema was also to pick between Wizkid, Naira Marley, and Burna Boy. Rema Picked Burna Boy explaining that he connects better with the “Ye” singer. Rema said the reason for this is because he loves the self-acclaimed African Giant’s stories and songs. He also said that he has learned how to deal with critics from watching Burna Boy.

