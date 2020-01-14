Rema Is The Only Nigerian On The BBC Radio List Of 15 Acts To Watch Out For In 2020

Rema has been listed as one of the acts to watch out for in 2020 according to BBC Radio 1Xtra.

The UK station does compile this list every year to hint the music lover on the new acts they should keep tabs on in the new year.

Mavin super kid, Rema happens to be the only Nigerian singer on the list leaving his colleague, Fireboy, Joeboy and co behind.

See the full list below:-

Rema

Bandokay & Double Lz (OFB)

BenjiFlow

Br3nya

Darkoo

IQ

Lila Ikè

Ling Hussle

Lucky Daye

Mastermind

Melii

Nafe Smallz

Pop Smoke

Shaybo

Sho Madjozi

