Rema has been listed as one of the acts to watch out for in 2020 according to BBC Radio 1Xtra.
The UK station does compile this list every year to hint the music lover on the new acts they should keep tabs on in the new year.
Mavin super kid, Rema happens to be the only Nigerian singer on the list leaving his colleague, Fireboy, Joeboy and co behind.
See the full list below:-
Rema
Bandokay & Double Lz (OFB)
BenjiFlow
Br3nya
Darkoo
IQ
Lila Ikè
Ling Hussle
Lucky Daye
Mastermind
Melii
Nafe Smallz
Pop Smoke
Shaybo
Sho Madjozi
The post Rema Is The Only Nigerian On The BBC Radio List Of 15 Acts To Watch Out For In 2020 appeared first on Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website.