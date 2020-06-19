Rema – “Ginger Me”

Fast raising music prince and turn King, Rema returns with Another Banger dubbed “Ginger Me”… Enjoy!!!

“Ginger Me” Jonzing World & Mavin’s Golden boy Rema releases a brand new single. This record is here after the huge success of his 2020 debut single – ‘Beamer‘, a chart topper that lock top music charts down form weeks with over 7 million views for it music video on Youtube within 3 month of release.

“Ginger Me” is a Soul, pop, Afro-Indie record produced by The Element. The Element is a team, According to them; ‘We create music and sound for the world’s biggest brands. We’re fanatical about producing authentic MINI RECORDS for media. That means staying true to our origins in record production for major artists, and approaching our projects with that same tweaky attention to detail. We have studios in Los Angeles and London‘.

Rema the future of Nigeria music who has established a big name with a short period has earned himself a huge fan base with wider reach. His 2019 Hit track ‘Dumebi’ is still making rounds worldwide, recently he got nominated by BET for an Award. He came up in the Viewer’s Choice for Best New International Act. BET is an American Black Entertainment Television that awards Black Excellent at the international level.

This new Banger “Ginger Me” is a love song that sees a young boy putting his Bad boy aside and confessing his love feelings to the lady that hypes his system. You could tell from the Quotable Lyrics below

‘Girl na your love wa dey ginger me

You dey give me the love and the energy

Only you wa dey give me melody

Girl na your love wa dey ginger me

You dey give me the love and the energy

Only you wa dey give me melody‘…

