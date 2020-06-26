Categories
Rema Dragged For Kissing And Getting Too Cozy With Female Fan On First Date

Nigerian Singer/Rapper, Divine Ikubor popularly known as Rema has been called out by social media users for getting too cozy with a female fan he took on a date.

 He also was lashed for kissing her.. Recall that Rema recently announced that he’d be taking a female fan on a date if they vibe to his new single ‘Ginger Me’ and he is very impressed with their ‘vibe’.

The ‘Beamer’ crooner kept his promise and yesterday, took the female fan on a date. Fans are not also happy that on their first date, he started spraying money on her bum. Some have concluded that she is his real girlfriend as opposed to being a random fan like Rema played it out to seem.

