Religious Leaders Mourn Prophetess Who Was Allegedly Poisoned By Junior Pastors (Read Details)

A popular Warri-based prophetess has died after allegedly being poisoned by junior pastors in her ministry who wanted to take over from her.

Fellow religious leaders took to Facebook to mourn Prophetess Success Oni Onwaeze, who was the General Overseer of Salvation Solution Centre of All Nations. The religious leaders claim Prophetess Onwaeze was poisoned by “pastors in her ministry in a bid to hijack the church from her.”

A message. alleged to have been sent by the Prophetess before her death, shows her revealing she’s been admitted to the hospital, and she accused her pastors of poisoning her.

Below are more Facebook posts mourning the prophetess.

