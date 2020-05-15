Regina Daniels, Iyabo Ojo’s daughter form new bond

By Gbenga Bada

Regina Daniels and Iyabo Ojo’s daughter, Priscilla have formed a new bond.

The Nation was reliably informed that young adults are inching towards becoming good friends in the entertainment industry.

While Regina doubles as an actress and model, Priscilla has found her voice in modeling after a brief stint with acting.

According to those close to the two, they have been doting on each other on social media in recent times, and friendship has been brewing for some time.

Priscilla, an ambassador to a list of brands, joins a long list of individuals that are in Regina Daniel’s good books.

While Regina is married to ex-lawmaker and wealth legal practitioner, Ned Nwoko, Priscilla is rumoured to be in a relationship with rapper and ex-signee at YBNL records, Lil Kesh.

Regina is the first daughter of Delta-based actress, Rita Daniels while Priscilla is the first daughter of popular actress, Iyabo Ojo.

