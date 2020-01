Rita Daniels joined her daughter Regina Daniels to travel in style to Cape Town, South Africa, and she kept her followers updated.

The proud mother shared a video of herself sashaying down the runway of the airport after their plane landed. She and her daughter also received a warm reception at the airport – with flowers and a banner welcoming them.

Share on: WhatsApp

Got gist? Call us on 08066255832 Share



Tweet



WhatsApp

Email





Like Loading...