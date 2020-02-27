Reddington Hospital Patient Tests Negative For Corona Virus

This is in response to rumours that a Chinese national at Reddington Hospital has the Corona Virus. The patient does not have the virus.

LSMOH @LSMOH

COVIDー19: REDDINGTON HOSPITAL PATIENT TESTS NEGATVE – LASG

The Lagos State Government (@followlasg) has said that the Chinese citizen who presented at the Reddington Hospital, Ikeja (@ReddingtonLagos) yesterday and suspected to have Corona virus has tested negative to the infection.

The commissioner of health, Professor Akin Abayomi (@ProfAkinAbayomi) who made this known through a press statement noted that the likelyhood of #COVIDー19 infection in this particular patient was very low & the conclusion of investigations & sophisticated testing confirms that there is no case of Corona Virus in Lagos as of now.

“I would like to reassure Lagosians that our vigilance levels are very high and we are putting more measures in place to safe guard the State”, @ProfAkinAbayomi said.

While giving details of the investigation, @ProfAkinAbayomi explained that the Ministry of Health’s attention was drawn to a suspected case of Corona Virus at @ReddingtonLagos Hospital; a private health facility located at Ikeja.

“From our investigation, we gathered that a Chinese citizen who arrived in Nigeria from China 7 weeks ago presented at the Hospital yesterday complaining about fever”

“The hospital in keeping with the advisory we earlier issued, correctly maintained a high index of suspicion, isolated the patient and reported the case to the Lagos State ministry of health(@LSMOH)

“We took up the case, transferred the patient to the State Isolation Unit at the Mainland hospital which is our specialised infectious disease hospital. His blood samples were taken to the Virology laboratory for analysis and it came out negative”, the Commissioner said.

@ProfAkinAbayomi appealed to citizens to refrain from posting unverified news that can cause unnecessary anxiety in community.

He urged citizens to disregard any information about #COVIDー19 that does not emanate from official communication channels of @LSMOH or his office.

Click any of the icons below to share this post!

Tweet

WhatsApp

Email

Print

