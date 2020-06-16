Red Devils Scouts Keen On Man United Coach Solskjaer To Bring Super Eagles Star To Old Trafford

Red Devils scouts keen on Manchester United coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to bring Super Eagles star Wilfred Ndidi to Old Trafford this summer.

The 23-year-old Nigeria international has been impressive for Leicester City since moving to King Power to replacing N’Golo Kante who moved to Chelsea on 16 July 2016 for £32 million on a five-year contract.

Ndidi played a crucial role in the success that Leicester have enjoyed under Brendan Rodgers becoming an important part of their charge for a Champions League place this season after featuring 29 times and scoring two goals in the process in all competition.

According to Daily Express claim that Manchester United’s pursuit of Ndidi is also beginning to gather pace, with PSG cooling their interest in order to focus on other areas of the squad.

However, Ajax ace Donny van de Beek, Corentin Tolisso from Bayern Munich is also thought to be on United’s radar, while they remain interested in the more-attacking Kai Havertz, but he would command a minimum of £75m.

Ndidi, who joined Leicester City from Belgian Pro League club KRC Genk in 2017 has also been linked with Arsenal, Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain, and Real Madrid.

source:- fcnaija

