Categories
Music

RealBoy x Slimboy O x Layi B – “Don’t Leave Me”

RealBoy Slimboy O Layi B Don't Leave Me

2days after “Slimboy O” released the single “Jowizaza“. The “Real Boy” president jumps on the trending slang “Don’t Leave Me” with this street banger!

This song needs no hype, as we await the video in a few days.

Sponsored Video: MUST WATCH! Thanks for watching!

Follow @slimboy_o on instagram to join the #DontLeaveMeChallenge as there’s massive giveaway.

You won't see these cams anywhere! Only here, and it works! Nigerians are welcome too! Check it out!

Listen and Enjoy below


DOWNLOAD MP3

The post RealBoy x Slimboy O x Layi B – “Don’t Leave Me” appeared first on tooXclusive.

Trending Now!  [Video] Afrourbanplugg – “General Ra” ft. PrettyboyDO

Leave a Reply

Naija singles are welcome! Find love here! Beautiful! Absolutely beautiful! Looking for love? Join in!

Ever taken a porn survey? Here's what it looks like!