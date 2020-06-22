Real Sociedad 2-1 Real Madrid: Los Blancos Back To The Top Of The La Liga Table

Real Madrid defeated Real Sociedad 2-1 to go to the top of the La Liga table thanks to goals from Sergio Ramos and Karim Benzma in the second half of the encounter, though Real Sociedad star Merino pulled one back but was not enough to deny Los Blancos the three points at the La Reale Areana on Sunday evening.

Real Madrid had cruise control of the clash against Real Sociedad following a goalless first half.

Vinicius Junior was one of the brightest players in Real Madrid’s attack, the Brazilian star was pulled down in the penalty area after a solo run from the half of the pitch and was awarded a penalty which Sergio Ramos converted for the away team.

Ramos was substituted after he collided with Real Sociedad attacker Isak and the captain was replaced by manager Zinedine Zidane with Eder Militao.

Real Madrid got the second goal after Karim Benzema controlled a high ball to make it 2-0.

Merino scored for the home team in the 83rd minute after Real Madrid defence was caught open.

Real Madrid held on and Zidane’s men were able to go to the top of the La Liga table with three wins in three games.

source:- fcnaija

