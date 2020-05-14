Real Madrid’s Plan To Utilise The New Bernabeu 300 Days Per Year

Real Madrid are gradually giving shape to a project that will establish the club’s financial power and guarantee long-term income.

In addition to becoming a modern architecture symbol, the new Estadio Santiago Bernabeu will be transformed into a source of constant profit for the club.

Los Blancos want to increase the stadium’s utility from a mere 35 days per year, due to football games, to 300 days per year by hosting extra events.

Sponsored Video: MUST WATCH! Thanks for watching!

Basketball at the temple

In 2018, Real Madrid’s basketball arena, the WiZink Center, was the third busiest venue in the world behind Madison Square Garden in New York and The Forum in Los Angeles.

It hosted as many as 179 events, 63 of which were sports related.

Real Madrid do not rule out transforming the new Estadio Santiago Bernabeu into the basketball team’s headquarters.

How is it possible to turn a football field into a basketball pitch?

First and foremost, by preserving the lawn, something that will be achieved with the innovative removable grass system.

Its lawn will be replaced by the basketball parquet and the new retractable roof will turn it into a basketball venue, while the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu stands can also be parcelled to help the fans enjoy a hoops experience.

Real Madrid’s upgraded stadium can be used for football games, ice hockey matches, concerts or any kind of events, becoming one of the most important sports and entertainment hubs in the world.

SOURCE:- allfootballapp

Click any of the icons below to share this post!

Tweet

WhatsApp

Email

