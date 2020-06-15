Real Madrid’s Lucas Vázquez Facing Time Out With Calf Injury

The Spanish winger is facing a couple of weeks on the sidelines during what has a season blighted by injury problems. He will miss the next four games.

Real Madrid winger Lucas Vázquez will be out of action for the next two weeks after suffering a calf muscle injury in training. The 28-year-old picked up the injury at the end of last week and sat out Sunday’s 3-1 win over Eibar as Madrid made a winning return to LaLiga following the coronavirus-enforced break.

Vázquez has only started six league matches in a season blighted by injury problems, although coach Zinedine Zidane has long considered him an important part of his plans. He will miss the team’s next four games – against Valencia at home on Thursday and subsequent games against Real Sociedad, Mallorca and Espanyol. He joins Nacho and Luka Jovic in the casualty room. Gareth Bale suffered twinges following the Eibar game and trained inside the gym on Monday.

Sponsored Video: MUST WATCH! Thanks for watching!

SOURCE:- allfootballapp

Click any of the icons below to share this post!

Tweet

WhatsApp

Email

