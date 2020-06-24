Real Madrid Vs Real Mallorca Preview: Another Cup Final For Zidane

Before LaLiga Santander returned, Real Madrid saw their final 11 fixtures as must-win games – almost like cup finals.

From Zinedine Zidane to every member of his first-team squad, everyone was pulling in the same direction.

Now, three games down and eight to go, Los Blancos’ fate is in their own hands in the LaLiga Santander title race.

The victory over Real Sociedad on Sunday proved to be key in dislodging Barcelona at the top of the table and now Real Madrid go into Matchday 31 as leaders.

On Wednesday, they host a different opponent – Real Mallorca – at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano, but the mindset is the same.

Real Madrid don’t think Barcelona will drop many more points, so securing three points against Real Mallorca is a necessity.

After all, their Catalan rivals are experts in clinching league titles, having done so in the last two seasons.

Real Mallorca present a different test to Real Sociedad and Zidane is expected to change up his team, keeping key players fresh for the remaining fixtures.

Casemiro will miss out through suspension, so Fede Valverde and Toni Kroos are expected to deputise for him in the centre of midfield.

Sergio Ramos and Eden Hazard are also slight doubts to start, the former due to a the knee injury he picked up at the Reale Arena and the latter due to his coach’s concerns over his fitness.

Real Mallorca boss Vicente Moreno will be looking for a repeat of the reverse fixture at Son Moix back in October when Los Blancos were beaten 1-0.

However, Real Mallorca have only won twice before in an away game at Real Madrid, with the last one coming in 2009.

