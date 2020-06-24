Real Madrid Vs Real Mallorca: Los Blancos Out For Revenge Mission

Real Madrid would be up against Real Mallorca in their next La Liga clash as the Los Blancos vie for three points to maintain the top of the league table on Wednesday at the Alfredo di Stefano Stadium.

Real Madrid suffered a 1-0 defeat against Real Mallorca in their first leg of the clash at Son Moix Stadium.

TEAM NEWS

REAL MADRID:

Real Madrid is boosted with the return of Sergio Ramos, Eden Hazard and Isco, the captain was forced out in the clash against Real Sociedad after he collided with Alexsander Isak in the 2-1 win over Real Arena outfit on Sunday in the La Liga.

Hazard and Isco were rested against Real Sociedad after they suffered a knock against Valencia but both stars are expected to feature against Real Mallorca on Wednesday.

Luka Jovic and Lucas Vazquez are still on the treatment table and are not expected to feature for the Los Blancos in the clash against Real Mallorca.

REAL MALLORCA:

The away team will be without Dani Rodriguez and he could be replaced with Xisco Campos in the starting lineups.

HEAD TO HEAD:

Real Madrid had a better head to head advantage, having won 20 games in 35 games, drew five and suffered 10 losses in the process.

The Son Moix team shocked Real Madrid in their last meeting with a 1-0 win at the home.

RECENT FORM:

REAL MADRID:

Los Meringues are back to the form of their life with three wins in their last three games, Real Madrid stars are aware that nothing matters at this point of the season than the three points.

REAL MALLORCA:

Real Mallorca is yet to record a victory since the resumption of the La Liga from the compulsory break, Vincente Moreno’s men have not secured a win and their best result was the draw against Leganes in their last outing in La Liga.

POSSIBLE LINEUPS:

REAL MADRID:

Courtois; Carvajal, Varane, Militao, Marcelo; Kroos, Valverde, Modric; Rodrygo, Benzema, Hazard

REAL MALLORCA:

Reina; Pozo, Valjent, Sedlar, Gamez; Baba, Campos, Sevilla; Kubo, Hernandez, Budimir

PREDICTION:

Real Madrid 3-0 Real Mallorca.

source:- fcnaija

