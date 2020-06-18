Real Madrid Star Out For Three Weeks With Muscle Injury

Real Madrid will be without mercurial playmaker, Isco after he picked up a muscle injury, according to Marca.

The Spanish international was excluded from the squad that will face Valencia on Thursday evening and could now potentially miss six out of the 10 remaining La Liga matches left for the 2019/20 season.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos manager has denied reports in the Spanish media that he has a rift with former Tottenham Hotspur winger, Gareth Bale.

“The relationship has always been good. When he doesn’t play, it seems it’s because we don’t have a good relationship,” Zidane told reporters.

“We know the player he is and what he has done [for Real Madrid]. The truth is there is no before and after Kiev (when Bale scored twice in the Champions League final against Liverpool in 2018).

“I respect very much what Bale has done and I can’t control what you (journalists) write, but the relationship is normal.”

Bale almost made a big money move to Chinese Super League last summer but Zidane pulled the plug and the Walsh player may now see out his contract at the Bernabeu which ends in the 2021-22 season.

