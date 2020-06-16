Real Madrid Star Faces Two Weeks On The Sideline, Would Miss Three To Four La Liga games

Real Madrid star Lucas Vazquez will be out for two weeks due to a calf injury and would miss the clash against Valencia and Real Sociedad in the coming days.

The attacker was not included in the squad against Eibar on Sunday because of the injury Los and Blancos confirmed the injury in a statement.

“Following the tests carried out today on our player, Lucas Vazquez, by the Real Madrid medical department, he has been diagnosed with a soleus muscle injury in his right leg,” the statement read.

“His recovery will continue to be assessed.”

Vazquez’s services would be dearly missed by Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane who is having difficulty in finding a suitable replacement for Dani Carvajal at the right-back position.

Carvajal suffered a knock against Eibar and was substituted with Ferland Mendy a left-back charged with the responsibility of covering for the Spanish defender as a makeshift.

Vazquez is rated high by Zidane as an important member of his squad but doesn’t want to take any risks with him with the race for La Liga title still open.

source:- fcnaija

