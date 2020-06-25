Real Madrid Return To Top Of The Summit As La Liga Drama Continue

Real Madrid defeated Real Mallorca 2-0 at the Alfredo di Stefano Stadium on Wednesday to return to the top of the La Liga table.

Vinicius put the hot ahead in the first half and in the second half Sergio Ramos stunning free-kick after he brushed Gareth Bale aside to curl in a free-kick to the top corner of the post to put Real Madrid in the position to regain the top of the La Liga summit due to superior head to head advantage over Barcelona.

Up next for Real Madrid is the trip to RCDE Stadium to face Espanyol on Sunday while Barcelona will take a trip to Balaidos to face Celta Vigo on Saturday.

