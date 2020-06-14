Real Madrid Resume Quest For La Liga Title, Bash Eibar

Real Madrid’s Brazilian defender Marcelo kneels on the field to celebrate his goal during the Spanish League football match between Real Madrid CF and SD Eibar at the Alfredo di Stefano stadium in Valdebebas, on the outskirts of Madrid, on June 14, 2020. PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU / AFP

Real Madrid stayed two points behind Barcelona after a 3-1 win over Eibar on Sunday in a game which saw Marcelo take a knee and Eden Hazard suffer another injury.

In their first game in three months following the coronavirus suspension, Toni Kroos, Sergio Ramos and Marcelo all scored in the opening 45 minutes.

Brazilian defender Marcelo marked his 37th minute goal by taking a knee and raising a fist in sympathy with the Black Lives Matter movement.

Hazard, playing for the first time since February after undergoing ankle surgery in March, was replaced in the second half with what appeared to be a recurrence of the same injury.

AFP

