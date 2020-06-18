Real Madrid Enter The Race To Sign Chelsea Target Kai Havertz

Real Madrid has entered the race to Chelsea target Kai Havertz as the Los Blancos hierarchy aims to pair the Germany international with midfield veteran Toni Kross.

The likes of Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United are all credited with an interest for the Bayern Leverkusen ace.

However, Sportbuzzer says if, given the option, Havertz would prefer a move to Real. He particularly wishes to play with his hero, Toni Kroos.

Sponsored Video: MUST WATCH! Thanks for watching!

Real Madrid have made an initial bid, which includes two players, but the offer has been thrown out by Bayer.

The Bundesliga outfit viewed the proposal as woefully short of their valuation.

Just yesterday, Bayer chief Fernando Carro said, “With Kai Havertz, I see that many clubs are interested in him.

“Kai has been with us for ten years. I see the player’s desire to take the next step sometime in the near future.

“You have to try to find a solution where the player’s goal can be reconciled with ours.

“No one can say for sure what is going to happen at the moment.”

Real Madrid will look to shake up things in the midfield.

source:- fcnaija

Click any of the icons below to share this post!

Tweet

WhatsApp

Email

