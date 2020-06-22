Real Madrid Captain Sergio Ramos Breaks Ronald Koeman’s La Liga Record Against Real Sociedad

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos has broken Ronald Koeman’s La Liga record against Real Sociedad in the 2-1 win at Reale Arena on Sunday evening.

Ramos converted a spot-kick to put Real Madrid ahead after Vinicius was fouled in the area and the strike takes him to 68 La Liga goals as a defender.

The former Sevilla defender equalled Rthe Barcelona hero’s record of 67 goals as a defender against Eibar last Sunday and he now tops the rank of the highest-scoring defender in the Spanish top flight.

Fernando Hierro is officially the highest scoring defender of all time in LaLiga, but some of his 105 goals came from a midfield position.

Ramos was forced off minutes after he gave Real Madrid the lead when he collided with Alexander Isak, the Los Blancos captain could miss the clash against Real Mallorca on Wednesday.

Real Madrid went to the top of the table with the win against Real Sociedad based on head to head rule after Barcelona drew against Sevilla at the Sanchez Pizjuan on Friday.

source:- fcnaija

