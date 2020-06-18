Real Madrid Boss Zinedine Zidane Release Squad For The Match Against Valencia

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has released the squad for their upcoming clash against Valencia at the Alfredo di Stefano Stadium on Thursday evening.

Zidane has a full squad to select his first eleven from, expect from the likes of Luka Jovic, Lucas Vazquez and Mariano Diaz who are down with injuries.

Goalkeepers: Courtois, Areola and Altube.

Sponsored Video: MUST WATCH! Thanks for watching!

Defenders: Carvajal, Militão, Ramos, Varane, Marcelo, Mendy and Javi Hernández.

Midfielders: Kroos, Modric, Casemiro, Valverde, James and Isco.

Forwards: Hazard, Benzema, Bale, Asensio, Brahim, Vinicius Jr. and Rodrygo.

Carvajal was substituted in the clash against Eibar but recovered on time to make the squad against Valencia.

The clash against Valencia is crucial for Real Madrid’s title run given that the Mestalla outfit is one of the best team in the La Liga.

Zidane also needs to conscious on the use of Casemiro who is is one yellow card away from suspension, the French tactician is expected to make some rotations to keep the Brazilian midfielder fit for the clash against Real Sociedad at the Anoeta Stadium ion their next match.

source:- fcnaija

Click any of the icons below to share this post!

Tweet

WhatsApp

Email

