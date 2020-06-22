Real Madrid Boss Blasts Critics After The Victory Against Real Sociedad

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has blasted those who feel that Los Blancos don’t deserve the win against Real Sociedad.

Real Madrid scored the opener after Vinicius was brought down in the area and Sergio Ramos did well to convert it from the penalty spot.

Karim Benzema added the second after he controlled a high ball with his shoulder to give Real Madrid a two lead before Mikel Merino pulled one back late for the hosts.

Sponsored Video: MUST WATCH! Thanks for watching!

“I haven’t seen the incidents, but I’ve been told there’s a penalty on Vinicius and that Karim’s goal is legal,” Zidane said afterwards.

“I don’t go into controversy because there’s a referee who is appointed for that.

“I only want to think about our deserved win.

“It annoys me that we just end up talking about the referees and it’s as if we’ve done nothing on the pitch.

“We’re not going to control what is said.

“We win on the pitch and that’s what we did today.

“It’s a deserved win.”

Real Madrid will take on Real Mallorca on Wednesday in their next La Liga clash at the Alfredo di Stefano Stadium.

source:- fcnaija

Click any of the icons below to share this post!

Tweet

WhatsApp

Email

