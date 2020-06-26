Real Madrid And Barcelona Set To Rival For Arsenal Midfielder

Real Madrid and Barcelona are prepared to make a move for Arsenal midfielder Matteo Guendouzi after the recent spat with Brighton’s Neil Maupay.

. Sponsored Video: MUST WATCH! Thanks for watching!

The French midfielder mocked Brighton’s players over their earnings despite Maupay, who later scored the winner, earning £10,000 more than the £40,000-a-week Arsenal ace.

The report in Le 10 Sport claim that Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta would let the former Lorient midfielder leave the club this summer.

The report further claimed that La Liga giants Real Madrid and Barcelona are both willing to offer the playmaker a move to Spain to ply his trade in La Liga.

Real Madrid want a player that can reduce the burden on Casemiro in the Los Blancos midfield, though they are in the race to sign Rennes midfielder Eduardo Camavinga while Barcelona is search for a replacement with Arthur who is linked with a move to Juventus in this summer.

source:- fcnaija

Click any of the icons below to share this post!

Tweet

WhatsApp

Email

