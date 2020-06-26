Categories
Real Madrid Agree €40 Million Deal For Defender Hakimi

Real Madrid has agreed a €40 million deal with Inter Milan for the services of defender Acraf Hakimi, according to report in Marca.

The Series A team and Real Madrid has reached an agreement worth €40 million.
The 21-year-old defender spent last two season at Borussia Dortmund on loan and his performance over the time has caught the attention of many European clubs.

.

The Moroccan defender scored nine goals and provided 10 assists in 44 games for the Bundesliga team.

This information comes from Sky Sport Italia, with the Italian sports channel reporting that the only thing missing is for Achraf to agree to terms with Inter.

Real Madrid could re-consider the decision if they fail to sign a suitable replacement for the Dani Carvajal at the right-back after Alvaro Odriozola failed to match up at the Santiago Bernabeu.

source:- fcnaija

