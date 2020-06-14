Real Madrid 3-1 Eibar: Los Blancos Close Gap Against La Liga Leaders

Real Madrid defeated Eibar 3-1 at the Alfredo di Stefano Stadium on Sunday to close the five points lead against Barcelona on the La Liga table standing.

Real Madrid broke the deadlock in the opening minute with a sublime shot from outside the penalty to give Los Blancos the lead.

Real Madrid broke away from Eibar after Sergio Ramos intercepted a ball from Eibar defence and Eden Hazard delivered a pass to Ramos who scored the second for Real Madrid.

Hazard was denied a shot on goal and it was poorly cleared by the Eibar defence and Marcelo was at the right place to make it 3-0 for the home team.

Real Madrid ended the first half with an outstanding display in the opening 45 minutes.

Eibar scored from a corner kick after Real Madrid failed to deal ball adequately in the penalty area and allowed the ball to scramble past Thibaut Courtois in the 60th minute.

Real Madrid was outplayed in the second half but Eibar failed to capitalise on the lacklustre performance of Zinedine Zidane’s men.

Real Madrid will be up against Valencia in their next game at the Alfredo di Stefano Stadium on Thursday while Eibar will host Athletic Bilbao at the Ipurua Stadium on Wednesday.

SOURCE:- fcnaija

