Read Reason Why Supreme Court Annulled Emeka Ihedioha’s Election As Imo Governor

The Supreme Court today annulled the March 9th 2019 election of Emeka Ihedioha as governor of Imo state.

In the lead judgment read by Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, the apex court ruled that records before it proved that election results from 388 polling units during the election, were unlawfully excluded from the overall collated results that declared Ihedioha winner of the state governorship election.

It noted that results from the cancelled polling units amounted to 213, 295 votes, adding that Ihedioha was returned elected, based on wrong computation of results.

According to the apex court, the tribunal and the appellate court failed to properly award justice to Uzodinma when he petitioned them because they misinterpreted his petition.

“There is merit in this appeal, it is hereby allowed. Majority judgment of the lower court affirming the election of the 2nd Respondent is hereby set-aside”, Justice Kekere-Ekun held.

Aside from the Chief Justice of Nigeria, others in the 7-man panel include Justices Sylvester Ngwuta, Kayode Ariwola, Uwani Abba Ajji and Amiru Sanusi.

