RB Leipzig Boss All But Confirms Chelsea Have Signed Werner

Timo Werner’s proposed move to Chelsea is all but confirmed after RB Leipzig boss Julian Nagelsmann said that he sees no future for the striker at the club.

Chelsea were last week reported to have agreed a deal with Werner and while no official confirmations have been made, Nagelsmann’s comments suggests the reports are true.

The 24-year old will complete the current season at Leipzig, and played for the club in their 2-0 Bundesliga win at Hoffenheim on Friday evening.

With the German top-flight season ending on June 27, Werner and Leipzig will then have to wait and see when the Champions League can resume, most likely in August.

The delay means that the forward could end up playing for Leipzig up until the last weekend of August were they to reach the Champions League final, before he could then link up with Chelsea for the beginning of the Premier League season just two weeks later.

However his future is resolved, Nagelsmann thinks that a move away will be completed in the summer, telling DAZN : “I do not expect Timo to be here next season.”

Werner compatriot Bernd Leno, the Arsenal goalkeeper, thinks his fellow German has made the right move to join Chelsea.

“I get on very well with Timo. He is very welcome in London,” Leno told Sky Sports Germany.

“I would be happy for him, Chelsea is a great choice, no question about it.

“The Premier League is faster, more physical. But I think he’s good for it. Timo is an extremely fast player.

“With his qualities and killer instinct, I’m afraid I have to say, he could be strengthening Chelsea.”

