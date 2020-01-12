Categories
News

Rasak Okoya clocks 80

By Olushola Victor

All roads lead to Chief Rasak Okoya’s Lekki mansion in Lagos on Sunday as he celebrates his 80th birthday in grand style.

Read Also: Okoya at 80

When it comes to celebration, Okoya has never failed. With his wife, Sade’s support, the industrialist has made his birthday a yearly ritual.

Born in Lagos on January 12, 1940, the founder of Eleganza Group of Companies had his only formal education at Ansar-ud-Deen Primary School, Oke Popo, Lagos. He worked in his father’s tailoring business, which also involved selling of tailoring accessories. That experience played a major role in his life.

Leave a Reply