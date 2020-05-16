One of the most adorable love messages you would see today on the internet is that of Nigerian rapper, IllBliss to his wife as they celebrate their 11th wedding anniversary.

Illbliss and his wife, Munachiso got married in 2009 are blessed with one child, Kaimi. The couple have managed to stay out of the public eye for years and their love seems to go stronger as the days go by. The rapper took to his Instagram page to gush over his wife proclaiming his eternal love for her and also to share adorable photos of them together .

I started with this picture to remind us of how Far we have come together. That was your Youth Service Year in Kwara State. That was pale eyed , black as Coal Young Banking executive Me , trying to sustain a rap career on the Low. FAST forward through these pictures and I can’t ever find enough words of gratitude to God for blessing me with a Queen, my Biggest Fan , My loudest and most passionate Supporter,

My unwavering source of support, courage, prayers and positive energy. Some of these Years were tough, at times Uncertain, at times Challenging. My Queen never lost Faith for a second. You crown me KING every morning, noon, Night. I always want to Win just to see the gleam of pride in your eyes and the Chuckles when you repeat…. “You Should Listen to Me More” ????. I Love you so much Munachiso??????? OUR Journey Should inspire Millions of people across the World..HappyAnniversary Paapa & Maama Kaima

The post Rapper, IllBliss Gushes Over Wife, Munachiso As They Celebrate 11 Years Of Marriage. appeared first on tooXclusive.

