Rangers record stalemate against Noaudhibou

RANGERS International F.C were held to a 1-1 draw by FC Noaudhibou in the CAF Confederations Cup game on Sunday at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium.

Ibrahim Olawoyin rescued a point for the Flying Antelopes with a second half penalty after Yasin Elwely had given Mauritanian league champions a first half lead in the Matchday 4 Group A fixture.

The result means the two sides have two points each after four matches making their chances of qualifying for the knockout stages unrealistic.

The two sides will have to win their remaining matches to have any realistic hope of progressing to the last eight with the Mauritanians playing away to second placed Al Masry and at home against leaders Pyramids while Rangers also face the two Egyptian teams in home and away matches.

10-man Rangers squad lost its first group stage match to Pyramids of Egypt 1-3 which was followed by a 4-2 loss to Al-Masry in Egypt on match day 2 before being held to a 0-0 draw by F.C Nouadhibou on match day 3 in Nouakchott.

Egypt’s Pyramids defeated fellow Egyptian side Al Masry 2-0 on Sunday to become the first team to progress to the quarter finals, the two group slots are now destined for the Egyptian clubs.

