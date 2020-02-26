Rangers captain hopes Aribo magic will inspire team

Glasgow Rangers captain James Tavernier wants his teammates to follow Joe Aribo’s example when they face Braga in the second leg of their Europa League clash tonight, adding that the 23 year-old was brilliant in the first leg last week.

Nigeria international Aribo was the hero for the Scottish side when he came off the bench at half time in an unfamiliar position of left-back, and helped inspire an excellent comeback, as Steven Gerrard’s men ran out 3-2 winners after going two goals down at Ibrox last Thursday.

Aribo scored a brilliant solo goal to draw Rangers level and generally caused the Portuguese side all sorts of problems.

“Everyone was at it to a man. Joe (Aribo) came on and made a real impact, he played three positions. He was terrific for us,” Tavernier said.

“That is what we need. It is a squad game and not just about the eleven that started the game. Anyone that is asked to come on has to make an impact and that is what the boys did.”

Aribo is likely to start in Portugal tonight, as Steven Gerrard may want to reward him for his match-winning display last week.

