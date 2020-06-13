Ramsey Reveals The Key Differences Between Playing For Arsenal And Juventus

Former Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey has revealed some key differences between playing for the Gunners and Juventus.

The Wales midfielder has not had a significant impact with the Old Lady and has now admitted he must be “a lot more patient” when playing for Juventus than he was with Arsenal.

Ramsey ended his nine-year stint in north London by joining the Turin giants on a free transfer last summer.

Though the injury struggles that plagued his Premier League career have persisted in Italy, he has made 23 appearances for Juventus and scored four goals.

And during his first season in Serie A, Ramsey has noticed a number of differences between life with Juventus and his time with Arsenal.

In particular, the 29-year-old noted there is a huge emphasis placed on tactics and the build-up play is less frantic than in the Premier League.

“It’s different from what I’m used to,” Ramsey told The Athletic. “Even though last season under Unai Emery was going through a lot of things on pictures as well for tactical reasons, [Juventus boss Maurizio] Sarri does like to go over things very thoroughly.

“Tactics here, especially in Italy, are such a big thing. Most days, we’ll be doing some sort of tactical work in preparation for the next game.”

Discussing how this tactical approach is different to the English top-flight, Ramsey added: “The Premier League is more end-to-end.

“There’s a bit more freedom to attack and probably more spaces to exploit there. Whereas over here a lot of teams, especially against the bigger sides, drop a lot deeper into a low block and encourage you to come and break them down.

“You have to be a lot more patient, try to move the ball quicker in certain areas to encourage somebody slightly out of position.”

The Wales midfielder also reiterated that his favoured role is as a box-to-box midfielder rather than an advanced no.10.

“That’s the position I came here to play and that’s where I feel most comfortable on the pitch,” Ramsey said.

“I’ve said it many times over the years. That’s my position. That’s where I play the best football.”

