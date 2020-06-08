Rainstorm Wreaks Havoc In Borno IDP Camp

A rainstorm has blown off temporary shelters of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) living in a host community-based camp in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital.

Sponsored Video: MUST WATCH! Thanks for watching!

The camp located at Low-cost B Shagari Housing Estate is home to 40 households ejected from a private property last year.

The temporary shelter was provided by the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG).

The storm which occurred this evening destroyed the fence as well as the makeshift tents.

Although no one sustained any injury, the IDPs, however, cried out for urgent assistance as they have now lost their homes.

see photos below:







Click any of the icons below to share this post!

Tweet

WhatsApp

Email

