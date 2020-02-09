LegWork originator, Rahman Jago releases his 2020 debut “Mo40” featuring Bad Boy Timz and Barry Jhay.

Anonymous Music presents a new banging single title “Mo40” by Rahman Jago, Bad Boy Timz and Barry Jhay. The latest street jam in town got vibes that will burst your speaker and turn your new favourite.

Certified Hit maker, Rexxie gave Rahman Jago a banging beat as he employs the services of fast rising singer, Bad Boy Timz and Barry Jhay who got bless the beat with his unique tiny voice.

The duo (Young Fela and Barry wonder) did justice to this addictive gbedu “Mo40” that means (I can’t be scared). Also refers to not be afraid of anything, This year 20,20 – Mo40… Listen and Enjoy!



https://tooxclusive.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/Mo40-ft.-Bad-Boy-Timz-x-Barry-Jhay.mp3

DOWNLOAD MP3

The post Rahman Jago x Bad Boy Timz x Barry Jhay – “Mo40” appeared first on tooXclusive.

Click any of the icons below to share this post!

Tweet

WhatsApp

Email

Print

