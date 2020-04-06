R.I.P. Reims Medic Commits Suicide After Testing Positive For Coronavirus

The coronavirus pandemic has its first football fatality, as the Stade de Reims club medic Professor Bernard Gonzalez committed suicide after testing positive for COVID-19.

The reports in Le Parisien were confirmed in a statement from the Ligue 1 club.

Professor Gonzalez was 60 years old, had been working for the club for over 20 years and it’s reported both he and his wife tested positive.

He left a detailed suicide note explaining that he took his own life because he was suffering from coronavirus.

“Words fail me, I am stunned,” wrote Reims President Jean-Pierre Caillot.

This makes Gonzalez the first member of a professional football club to die after contracting coronavirus, although he took his own life.