Queen Elizabeth Breaks Silence After Prince Harry And Wife, Meghan Markle Resigned Royal Positions

Queen Elizabeth II has reacted following reports that Prince Harry and wife, Meghan Markle have resigned from their royal positions.

The Queen of England, Elizabeth II is not happy with the decision made by Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle to withdraw from royal responsibilities.

Recall that the couple announced their decision to step back from their royal position.

The couple disclosed the news in a statement posted on their Instagram page on Wednesday.

Harry and Meghan also said they now intend to pursue financial independence.

However reacting to the development, Queen Elizabeth responded with a statement from Buckingham Palace and called it a “complicated issue.”

The statement reads:

“Discussions with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are at an early stage.

“We understand their desire to take a different approach, but these are complicated issues that will take time to work though.”

Share on: WhatsApp

Please follow and like us: 0

Got gist? Call us on 08066255832 Share



Tweet



WhatsApp

Email





Like this: Like Loading...