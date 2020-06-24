Qudi Ralph ft. Bella Shmurda – “WinWin”

‘Issa Way’ crooner Qudi Ralph returns with a new record titled “WinWin” with assist from ‘Vision 2020’ talented act, Bella Shmurda. This impressive song produced by LarryLanes, Mixed & Mastered by STG is an anthem for all youth.
“WinWin” was recorded basic on Everything we all are experiencing during this period. A Song to Signify Hope Among the Youth in general… Listen and Enjoy below
