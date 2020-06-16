“Quarantine” – Diamond Platnumz, Rayvanny, Mbosso, Lava Lava, Queen Darleen, Zuchu

Tanzania super pop star- Diamond Platnumz linked up with his label mates/signees; Rayvanny, Mbosso, Lava Lava for this groovy record “Quarantine”.

WCB Wasafi combines Diamond Platnumz, Rayvanny, Mbosso, Lava Lava, Queen Darleen and Zuchu together for this Bop/Hip-pop tune titled “Quarantine“. This song produced by S2Kizzy asks Africans to show off their dance moves as they quarantine at home.

“Quarantine” was severed for Tanzanians and African during the lockdown to break the boredom and get us vibing while we stay in doors. The record comes with a music video that sees the WCB armies giving us different moves in their mansion… Enjoy below

Do You Think Your Quarantine Moves Are Better Than Us?

Show Us Your Quarantine Moves!

Listen, Watch and Enjoy below

