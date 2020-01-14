Putin caught on camera making fun of Trump with Assad

Agency Reporter

VLADIMIR Putin has been caught on camera making fun of Donald Trump with Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad, who joked the president should follow in the footsteps of one of Jesus’ disciples so ‘everything will become normal with him’.

In television footage that aired on Russian-1 Sunday, the Russian president is seen laughing with Assad who explains that Paul the Apostle – who persecuted some of Jesus’ disciples – travelled to Damascus to arrest them and bring them back to Jerusalem.

However Saint Paul was struck blind by a resurrected Jesus and his sight was restored by Ananias of Damascus at the gate of Damascus in the Syrian capital city where the two leaders met on Tuesday.

Paul – previously known as Saul – then began to preach that Jesus of Nazareth was the true Jewish Messiah and son of God.

‘If Trump arrives along this road, everything will become normal with him too,’ Assad laughs to Putin during the trip to the Orthodox Church of the Virgin Mary in Damascus.

It prompts Putin to quip that Trump would snap up the offer and if not, he’ll convince him to visit the country’s capital.

‘It will be repaired… invite him. He will come,’ Putin replies, according to a Twitter video shared online.

When Assad says he’s ready to invite Trump, according to a translation, Putin smiles: ‘I will tell him.’

The group including Greek Orthodox Patriarch of Antioch and All East John X Yazigi, are seen laughing amid the banter.

Putin had visited Syria amid sky-high tensions in the Middle East.

The Russian president landed on a plane before being driven to the headquarters of Kremlin forces in the country.

