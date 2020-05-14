Push for policy ventilator to salvage manufacturing

The manufacturing sector is in a precarious state. No thanks to losses inflicted on operators by the COVID-19 pandemic. To salvage the sector, manufacturers are pushing for a declaration of a state of emergenc to place the sector on an integrated policy ventilator, through the provision of comprehensive support systems and stimulus packages to return the sector to the path of growth. Assistant Editor CHIKODI OKEREOCHA reports.

The manufacturing sector is severely battered. It is gasping for breath following the the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic ravaging the world and the containment measures put in place to halt its spread, which have inflicted incalculable losses on manufacturers.

And with the attendant precarious state of the sector, nothing will, perhaps, gladden the hearts of manufacturers than for the government to, among others, declare a state of emergency in the sector.

This, according to them, will place the sector on what they described as “an integrated policy ventilator”, through the provision of comprehensive support systems and stimulus packages to return the sector to the path of sustained production.

They pointed out that the extension of a holistic stimulus to manufacturers would minimise manufacturers’ losses, particularly, the sub-sectors that could not operate because of the lockdown.

The manufacturers added that a lifeline would facilitate quick resumption of full post-COVID-19 lockdown manufacturing and enhance the contribution to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

They emphasised that declaring a state of emergency in the sector would help acquaint policy makers with the sector’s status so they could craft strategies for quick recovery backed with sustainable stimulus packages.

The manufacturers’push for a policy ventilator in the form of a state of emergency to salvage the sector was contained in the first quarter Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) Confidence Index (MCCI) released over the weekend.

The MCCI was created by the MAN as a quarterly instrument for measuring changes in macroeconomic trends, operating environment and selected diffusion factors relevant to the sector.

CEOs of manufacturing concerns are the respondents to MCCI survey, and the index seeks to measure their pulse on the economy to ascertain their level of confidence in the prevailing economic policies, regulatory guidelines and manufacturing operating environment in Nigeria.

The first quarter 2020 MAN CEOs Confidence Index (MCCI) is the fifth of the publication. And it was restructured to accommodate exigent developments in the quarter, particularly the effect of the pandemic on the sector.

CEOs of manufacturing concerns said fundamentally, the first quarter 2020 MCCI aggregate Index and the indexes of the various diffusion factors fell below the 50 points benchmark. “The first quarter of 2020 presented an MCCI of 44.4 points, representing a significant decline from 51.9 points recorded in the fourth quarter of 2019.

“Most disturbing is the fact that manufacturing performance was dismal as the index fell below the 50 points benchmarks for the first time since the first edition of this report was published in 2019,” the CEOs said. They attributed this to the lull in the economy; absence of synthesised fiscal and monetary policies.

Others are poor performance of key macro-economic fundamentals; the ever-increasing cost of production occasioned by unfriendly operating environment; heavy disruptions in the global value chain triggered by the trade war between two leading economies and the outbreak of COVID-19.

The outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic in Wuhan, Central China, last December, and its subsequent spread across continents from mainland China, its roots, to Asia, Europe, America and Africa, including Nigeria, caused unprecedented disruption in business, economic and financial activities.

Since February 27, last year, when the deadly virus found its way into Nigeria, manufacturers have been thrown into confusion. Containment measures put in place by the Federal and state government to halt the spread of the ,including partial and total lockdown across the country forced a shutdown of many manufacturing concerns.

Why manufacturers are hurting

The Director-General, Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), Mr. Muda Yusuf, who captured the plight of manufacturers, said: “Many manufacturers and service providers in the country are experiencing acute shortage of raw materials and intermediate input.

“This has implications for capacity utilisation, employment generation (and retention) and adequacy of products’ supply to the domestic market. There is also an implication for inflation and the pressures are mounting.”

As the LCCI chief explained, the global supply chain has been deeply disrupted as China, which is the second largest economy in the world, is a major supplier of inputs for manufacturing firms around the world, Nigeria inclusive.

Indeed, more than 70 per cent of manufactured goods in Nigeria are said to be imported, with China representing Nigeria’s biggest trading partner, with about 19 per cent of its imports sourced from the Asian giant.

Other reliefs sought by manufacturers

As part of the stimulus packages being canvassed by manufacturers under the proposed state of emergency to return the sector to the path of sustained production, manufacturers specifically called for the establishment of a special bailout fund for the sector.

This, according to them, will come with set deliverables on the number of jobs to be created, the volume of export, quantum of local raw materials utilised and projected revenue.

It wasn’t the first time manufacturers called for one form of financial lifeline or the other. Before the release of the findings of the MCCI over the weekend, MAN President, Mansur Ahmed had called on the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to extend its financial support to the supply of Foreign Exchange (forex) to the manufacturing sector at pre-COVID-19 rates.

Ahmed, in a statement made available to The Nation, said as part of the Federal Government’s efforts to mitigate the impacts of the pandemic on the economy, the CBN should also consider directing commercial banks to freeze interest charges in view of a lock down.

The MAN chief also urged government to consider the introduction of fiscal measures, such as waivers on import duties on Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs), and other essential products; and extend tax holiday to firms on corporate tax.

He also wants the government to waive the Value Added Tax (VAT); reduce the burden of personal income tax to increase the disposable income of an average worker.

Manufacturers are also requesting a reduction of the financial pressure on firms occasioned by COVID-19 by compensating manufacturing concerns that are forced to shut with 60 per cent of employees’ salaries for at least three months. This, according to them, will prevent the layoff of workers.

With the gradual easing of the lockdown, manufacturers have also urged the government to support manufacturing concerns with existing loan facilities by reviewing the terms, especially reducing interest rates to five per cent with two years moratorium.

“For manufacturers that are investing in order to scale up production, they should be granted loans at five per cent interest rate for a period of five to seven years. This measure will, no doubt, improve liquidity and ramp up productivity in the manufacturing sector in a manner that will cover up for obvious losses due to COVID-19,” MAN CEOs said.

