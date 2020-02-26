PUMA deal: AFN drags Gusau to Police

Our Reporter

The Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) has petitioned to the Nigeria police and wants its embattled president Shehu Ibrahim Gusau probed over a deal with German sportswear giants PUMA signed in 2019.

The AFN attached to the petition a copy of a February 13, 2020 letter received from PUMA which revealed some details of the contract and wants a full investigation launched by the Police.

The petition, addressed to the Inspector General of Police and signed by AFN Secretary General, Prince Adisa Beyioku, accused Gusau and then AFN Technical Director Sunday Adeleye of signing the deal without the knowledge and approval of the board of the federation which contravenes with article 8.7.2 of the AFN constitution with articles 4.4.2, 4.4.3 and 4.4.4 of the National Sports Federations Code of Governance 2017 recognised by the AFN constitution.

The AFN also accused Gusau of nominating a private bank account, Dynamic Sporting Solutions owned by Adeleye to warehouse payments made by PUMA on behalf of the federation, a clear breach of not only the AFN constitution which makes the Secretary General the ‘A’ signatory to the federation’s bank account but also Nigeria’s extant laws.

The contract for the PUMA deal is allegedly neither in the files at the Secretariat of the AFN at the Moshood Abiola Stadium in Abuja nor in the custody of the Secretary General who is legally recognised as the custodian of AFN’s documents, records and properties.

