PTML, Grimaldi joins private sector efforts against COVID-19 in Nigeria, donates N150m

Concessionaire of the largest Roll-on-Roll-off (RORO) port in Lagos, Nigeria, Ports and Terminal Multiservices Limited (PTML) and its parent company, Grimaldi Nigeria have announced a donation of N150 million to the fight against COVID-19 in the West African country.

The companies also said they are providing additional 10,000 nose masks and 5,000 hand gloves to various arms of government, especially the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) to support NPA’s effort at checking the spread of the virus at the nation’s seaports.

Nigeria which has 323 cases and 10 deaths as at Monday. The country has recorded 85 recovered cases, leaving 228 active cases as at Monday, with fears of evidences of poor tracking of contacts of victims.

Ascanio Russo, managing director of PTML, said while the vehicle handling port donated N100 million to the Federal Government’s COVID-19 Relief Fund Account created by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Grimaldi Nigeria, PTML parent company, donated N50 million to the Lagos State government.

“In addition to these donations, we have at our company level, as part of our contribution to stem the scourge, implemented all the safety guidelines prescribed by the World Health Organisation (WHO), the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), the NPA, the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Port Health Services and others,” Russo was quoted in a statement on Monday.

“Our terminal has remained fully operation as directed by the Federal Government with regards to the continuity of port operations. We also ensure the use of nose masks and hand gloves by all categories of workers, including contractors at our facility,” he said.

The PTML boss also stated that the terminal had intensified the use of assigned personal protective gears at all work locations, while ensuring social distancing at all its customer service points and reduction in the number of biometric access cards per agency.

Russo, who expressed confidence in the ability of the Federal and State Governments to curtail the spread of the disease and enhance public health, appealed to Nigerians to adhere to the various safety measures outlined by the NCDC.

“The electronic payment options developed by the company, will enhance prompt service delivery and ensure social distancing in line with safety measures introduced by government to curb the spread of the coronavirus infections.

“For all persons visiting or working at our terminal, the use of hand sanitizers at all entry/access points is mandatory. This measure is in addition to the use of surface sanitizers and disinfectants to keep the environment safe in addition to embarking on public awareness for all port users,” he added.